New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2013 --The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) had its target price upped by Barclays Capital from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released.



Analysts at Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hartford Financial in a research note to investors. They have a $28.00 price target on the stock.



Analysts at FBR Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Hartford Financial in a research note to investors. They have a $25.00 price target on the stock.



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers primarily in the United States and Japan.



Find out how to successfully trade HIG in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=HIG



Sony Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:SNE), which had a preview of its PlayStation 4 in February, is planning a grand announcement of it this month or early May, according to a report by PC Mag, which quoted sources.



Sony Corporation traded at $ 17 in the last session, which is +0.57 (3.47%). The stock has a Range of 16.84 - 17.11. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 9.57 - 20.21 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 17.06B. The stock traded a volume of 5.22M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 3.62M.



Find out more on SNE here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SNE



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009