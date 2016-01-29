New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2016 --British company Samel Trading today announced that they have reached over 100 customer reviews on Amazon with an average of 4.8 stars.



The Hauberk RFID Secure wallet has only been available for 10 weeks and already is proving a hit with customers. Buyers particular love the soft feel of the bi-fold wallet, along with the quality and workmanship the reviews have revealed.



Other buyers have referred to the design being slim line, allowing it to discretely fit inside the front or back pocket. A few have even tested the RFID blocking wallet technology, reassuring them that their contactless credit cards are protected from fraud.



In fact, one reviewer went even further testing the capabilities of the innovative blocking technology in his local McDonalds; the wallet passed the test with flying colors.



Some of the comments so far:



"This bi-fold wallet has plenty of space for cash and cards."



"It is really slim, so much so that my husband says that he forgets that it's in his pocket!"



"It would make a great gift for any man in your life."



"Security imbedded in the wallet…we were able to test that feature out and it worked."



Samel Trading Spokesperson Melissa Holton said, "It is great to get such fantastic feedback from our valued customers. The Hauberk has proven such a hit on Amazon and we look forward to building on our success in the future."



The Hauberk RFID Secure wallet is available exclusively on Amazon.com http://www.amazon.com/dp/B017HGFA7C.



Contact:

Sam Francis

sam@hauberkrfidsecure.com

00447788721625