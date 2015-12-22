The HAUBERK Wallet for Men January Sale

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2015 --British company Samel Trading has announced that from January 1st the Hauberk RFID blocking wallet will be sold at $24.99 for a limited time only.



The Hauberk RFID Secure wallet is exclusively sold on Amazon in the US. Usually priced at $49.99, The Hauberk is a high quality product; It's made of real leather, has 3 slots for credit cards and 2 sleeves for bills.



It also has built in RFID protection. This means that all the customers' contactless credit cards are protected within the wallet against unauthorized scanning.



Company spokesperson, Sam Francis says 'The Hauberk Wallet is going from strength to strength and we've been extremely encouraged by the feedback and reviews we've had so far on Amazon.'



Customers can buy the wallet here on amazon.com

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B017HGFA7C



Contact details:

Sam Francis

sam@hauberkrfidsecure.com

00447788721625