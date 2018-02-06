The Hayes Company Opens Additional Location in Nashville

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2018 --The Hayes Company, one of Kansas City, Missouri's largest commercial and residential insulation contractors, has expanded its efforts and opened a second location in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville location offers commercial, multifamily and residential insulation services to builders and homeowners throughout the greater Nashville area.



Pete Hayes, Branch Manager of the Nashville location, expressed enthusiasm about the new launch by stating "The Hayes Company is very proud to be opening our second location, bringing our 40 years of insulation experience to the Nashville market. We are dedicated to serving our customers and the Nashville community with the same level of expertise and professionalism we are known for."



The new location is projected to generate roughly a dozen jobs for the Nashville area. The Nashville location offers fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation and air sealing for commercial and residential customers as well as upgrading insulation in existing homes.



About The Hayes Company

Founded in 1978, The Hayes Company has been serving homeowners and contractors throughout Kansas City area with the highest quality building products and superior service. The company if family owned and operates on two key principles: honesty and integrity. The Hayes Company is a member of the National Insulation Contractors' Exchange, NARI and the Insulation Contractors Association of America. For more about The Hayes Company visit thehayesco.com or contact Pete Hayes at 615-926-2036