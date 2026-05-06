Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2026 --Mold, generally speaking, can be used in a beneficial way in Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna, TN, and the surrounding areas or it can be a destructive and unhealthy organism. While some forms of mold are used to make food or medicines, other mold forms are hazardous to health and need to be treated with care. T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee will help clients to deal with the harmful mold when it has taken hold and is causing problems in a building. Mold might be hiding away in an HVAC system, or it could be in a dark, damp location that rarely, if ever, sees anyone around to discover it. Mold will feed on natural materials like drywall and wood, causing damage and necessitating remediation and material replacement. The health risks of mold are real, so call their team to have it professionally removed as soon as possible.



Mold gives off a musty smell and is often only found in smaller quantities, depending on the kind of mold and the conditions that it is in. And while exposure to mold for many isn't much of a problem, for others it can come with a host of health problems. Headaches, coughing, skin rashes, sore throats, blurred vision, and more can all come about as a result to mold exposure. And mold doesn't just grow in older buildings, as new buildings can be just as susceptible to mold growth.



If continued exposure continues, other serious issues could develop. Mental health issues can result from long-term exposure, along with cognitive and immune problems. Developing asthma is also a possibility, and some molds can also be carcinogens. Mold should not be ignored or left until later because of these ill health effects.



Proper ventilation of the building is important to keep mold from finding a home and growing. Keeping spaces dry is important, and if clients find any small spots of mold it is important to clean them immediately to prevent spreading. Any leaks that are found with the plumbing should be addressed right away as well, since mold likes humid conditions. And of course, with larger mold growth, professional cleaning and mold removal is the right move.



Mold removal, when done right with the team at T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee, will include prevention of spreading with special containment procedures. Mold is always around in Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna, TN, and the surrounding areas, but it is usually in very small quantities and only becomes a problem when it finds the right conditions to grow and spread. Contact them today to learn more about the health hazards of mold.



About T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee

Corey "Grant" Henderson aims to bring the Servant Leadership style to T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee where his mission is to provide customers and clients with the appropriate level of service, compassion, and empathy each moment calls for. Simply put, T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee will operate with T.A.C.T. T.A.C.T. specializes in biohazard remediation, including homicide, suicide and crime scene cleaning, drug lab cleanup, rodent feces removal, hoarding cleanouts, mold remediation and sewage cleanup throughout Tennessee. For more information, please visit tactmt.com.