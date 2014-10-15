The Herpes Virus Can Be Reactivated by Caffeine; the CBCD Reviews the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)? The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Caffeine can increase physical and mental stress. This stress in turn damages the immune system, which can reactivate the latent herpes virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2). “Caffeine intake can increase the impact that physical and mental stress has on your body. Chronic stress can cause hormonal imbalances and other disruptions in your body that lead to an impaired immune system, raising the risk of developing infections and diseases.” (1) In addition, caffeine can “over stimulate the body’s adrenal glands” (the adrenal glands produce cortisol, DHEA, estrogen, testosterone, and a number of other hormones that allow your body to function). (2) This can result in “fatigue, insomnia, weight gain, depression, suppression of the immune system, moodiness, skin problems and muscle and bone loss.” (2) When the immune system is damaged due to the effects of caffeine, it can allow the latent herpes virus to reactivate and go on the attack. When this happens, a person may experience an outbreak of herpes sores on the mouth or genitals.



Click to learn more about herpes symptoms.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2), take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HSV, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at CBCD, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“A study conducted in the 1980s examined the impact caffeine has on the adrenal glands - the study focused on epinephrine and norepinephrine, both of which are produced by the glands. Previous studies had shown that caffeine increases the production of these hormones. Many of the study participants revealed that while caffeine helped them to feel energized, it left them feeling moody and with disrupted sleep patterns. Both mood and sleep are affected by the activities of the adrenal glands, thus, the study proves that caffeine has adverse effects on the body.” (2) One study suggested that herpes lesions were associated with “daily levels of stress, anxiety, and depression-approximately 5 days before the episode and with high levels of anxiety 3 days after the episode.” (4) In other words, caffeine causes stress on the body, and stress damages the immune system.



Viral infections typically begin with a battle with the host's immune system. That clash may eliminate many copies of the virus, but some can survive and hide in the nucleus of long-lived host cells without replicating, entering a phase known as latency. Scientists have observed several examples of latent viral infections becoming active again after bouts of stress.



According to the Johns Hopkins Medical Library online, HSV-1, which causes infection in up to 80% of U.S. adults, goes into a latent phase in an infected individual’s nerve cells. “Some people never have any symptoms from the virus; others have periodic outbreaks of infections. The herpes lesions typically last a week to 10 days and most often occur around the lips, oral mucosa, and/or tongue. The lesions occur first as fluid-filled blisters that rupture after a day or two. The sores will weep fluid that contains the virus, and after a few days, will form crusts or scabs. The virus is highly contagious and can be spread by skin-to-skin contact such as kissing.” (5)



What treatments are available, and are they effective against the latent virus?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing herpes symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which were designed to target the latent herpes virus.



Click to learn more about Novirin and herpes virus and Gene-Eden-VIR and herpes virus.



References:



(1) Daniels, C. "How Caffeine Affects the Immune System." Published January 3, 2014.

(2) caffeineawareness.org - Caffeine and the Adrenal Glands. Published 2006.

(3) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz E. Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease. CBCD Publishing, 2003.

(4) Strachan E1, Saracino M, Selke S, Magaret A, Buchwald D, Wald A. The effects of daily distress and personality on genital HSV shedding and lesions in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover trial of acyclovir in HSV-2 seropositive women. Brain Behav Immun. 2011 Oct;25(7):1475-81.

(5) HopkinsMedicine.org - Mouth Infections - What is the Herpes Simplex Virus?