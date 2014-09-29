The Herpes Virus Can Be Reactivated by Parasitic Worms; CBCD Reviews the Link

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2014 --“Infected with HSV-1 or HSV-2? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



When the immune system targets certain parasites, such as tapeworms and roundworms, it cannot continue to suppress the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2), which then reactivates. Dr. Herbert W. Virgin IV, MD, PhD wrote that, “the fact that the (herpes) virus can ‘sense’ the immune reaction to a worm and respond by reactivating is a remarkable example of co-evolution.” (1) A report on the study on ScienceDaily.com said that, “the researchers speculated that the virus might be taking advantage of the host response to the worm infection, multiplying and spreading when the immune system's attention is fixed on fighting the worms.” (1) In other words, while an individual’s immune system is focused on fighting the worms, it lacks the resources to target the herpes virus. This allows the virus to mount a “sneak attack.” The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HSV-1, HSV-2 and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the (HSV-1, HSV-2 and other viruses) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“Viral infections typically begin with a battle with the host's immune system. That clash may eliminate many copies of the virus, but some can survive and hide in the nucleus of long-lived host cells without replicating, entering a phase known as latency. Scientists have observed several examples of latent viral infections becoming active again after parasitic infections, such as malaria. The new study is the first to show that this reactivation can be triggered by immune system signals, and is also the first to identify genetic elements in the virus that direct its reactivation from latency.” (1)



According to the Johns Hopkins Medical Library online, HSV-1, which causes infection in up to 80% of U.S. adults, goes into a latent phase in an infected individual’s nerve cells. “Some people never have any symptoms from the virus; others have periodic outbreaks of infections. The herpes lesions typically last a week to 10 days and most often occur around the lips, oral mucosa, and/or tongue. The lesions occur first as fluid-filled blisters that rupture after a day or two. The sores will weep fluid that contains the virus, and after a few days, will form crusts or scabs. The virus is highly contagious and can be spread by skin-to-skin contact such as kissing.” (See HopkinsMedicine.org) (3)



What treatments are available for a herpes infection?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also natural remedies that target the latent HSV. Two of these clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



