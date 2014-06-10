The Herpes Virus That Causes Cold Sores (HSV-1) Can Attack the Brain; CBCD Reviews the Report

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2014 --"Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1)? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, two safe and effective herpes remedies." -John Evans, CBCD



In some cases, the herpes virus that causes cold sores can invade the brain, where it can cause an inflammation of the brain’s lining. Doctors call this condition: herpes simplex encephalitis (HSE). Dr. Haman, an infectious disease physician at CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital, said that, "In some cases (the herpes virus) can get into the spinal fluid and cause inflammation around the brain and around the linings of the brain. It's usually mild and can be treated, but in some cases if it's left untreated, it can progress to severe disease and even death." (1) Dr.



The CBCD recommends that people infected with the herpes virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HSV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



There are two types of herpes simplex virus (HSV): HSV type 1 (HSV-1), which usually causes cold sores or fever blisters around your mouth, and HSV type 2 (HSV-2), which usually causes genital herpes. (3) Of the two types, HSV-1 is usually the strain that causes herpes simplex encephalitis.



The Mayo Clinic further describes the herpes encephalitis condition. Herpes encephalitis is a "primary infection (that) may be (the result of) a reactivation of a virus that had been inactive (latent) after a previous illness." (3) A reactivated herpes virus can travel, from the site where it established a latent infection, to the brain, along one of the central nerves. "Brain infection is thought to occur by means of direct neuronal transmission of the virus from a peripheral site to the brain." (4) When the herpes virus attacks the brain, symptoms include "a prodrome (one of the early symptoms that indicated the presence of a disease) of malaise, fever, headache, and nausea, followed by acute or subacute onset of an encephalopathy whose symptoms include lethargy, confusion, and delirium." (4)



