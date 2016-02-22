The Hiatus Box Now on Kickstarter Puts the Kibosh on Technoference

Coeur d’Alene, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2016 --To bring back real face-time so true connectivity can make an appearance, the Hiatus Box launches on Kickstarter. A digital detox with a time clock to ease separation anxiety, the relationship saver is a sleek decision. Designed as a social trigger to entice users to be present, the box is a dare to be different in an age of disconnection.



Launched in two forms, the Hiatus Box and the Hiatus Case, the products' design is as lovely as the devices they hide. With sweeping lines, high polish and a magnetic closure the box holds up to ten smartphones. A playful reminder to take a break, the two pocket leather smartphone case comes in tan or white. With the word "Hiatus" emboldened on both, keeping it real just got stylishly self-explanatory.



To support the project on Kickstarter click on http://bit.ly/hiatusbox



About Sano Design Lab + Innovation Collective

Sano Design Lab is a creative design company that specializes in creating innovative consumer electronics and smart lifestyle products.



