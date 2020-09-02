The History of the Four Major Digital Currency Exchanges

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2020 --Bitcoin was born in January 2009.



Today, as of July 2020, after a long period of 11 years, there have been nearly 2,000 digital currencies in the world. I still remember that CHBTC, now known as ZB.com, were founded in 2013- golden age of cryptocurrency. At that time, China monopolized more than 90% of global Bitcoin transactions. After that, ZB.com together with Binance, OKEx, and Huobi were named the world's four largest exchanges with 16.1 billion, 14 billion, and 10 billion daily transactions respectively. They all have deep connections with China.



In the digital currency trading market with the "two-eight effect", most of the transactions are generated on the above-mentioned platforms and have the role of industry leader. So let's talk about the history of the four major trading platforms.



CHBTC(ZB.com's predecessor), one of the earliest exchanges established in China, and the website belongs to the top-level domain name. In just three years, CHBTC was reported by CCN as "one of the largest exchanges in China", and in 2014 it was reported by the leading media Nasdaq as the world's largest exchange of bitcoin transactions. In the 17-year bull market storm, demand Chinese crypto exchange to prohibit the domestic digital currency trading business. CHBTC was asked to change its name. So, CHBTC went to Samoa and got registered and changed the domain name to ZB.com. It is said that this domain name was once valued to 2 million US dollars. In the past few years, the currency circle has been ups and downs, exchanges have come and gone, and many exchanges established at the same time have long since disappeared. There are more and more newcomers, and exchanges that imitate the ZB.com domain name are also emerging. But it is undeniable that in the past seven years, when the other three platforms have successively exposed platform security crises, ZB.com has never had a security incident despite its obscurity. The main reason for its high safety factor is that 80% of user funds are stored in cold wallets through offline storage, which completely eliminates the risk of being hacked by hackers.



In June this year, ZB.com celebrated its seventh anniversary and launch a large-scale online summit event. Even Bitcoin Jesus Roger Ver came to participate.



Established in 2013, Huobi received millions of dollar capital investment from Sequoia Capital's in A round. With the declaration of permanent waivers of transaction fees, Huobi savagely grew to become the industry's first. Li Lin, the founder of Huobi.com, is also the chairman of the company and a promoter of global digital currency transactions. Since the creation of Huobi, he has led the team to make Huobi the world's leading digital currency trading platform, with a cumulative transaction volume of 2 trillion CNY by the end of 2016. After the 17-year bull market, Huobi changed its registration to Seychelles overseas regarding the regulation of China.



OKEx was established in 2014 and was originally named OKCoin. It has received a round of investment of up to 10 million U.S. dollars from Mantu Capital and Venture Workshop. It is one of the famous digital asset international stations and belongs to OKEx Technology Company Limited.



2017 is also a major turning point for the Bitcoin trading market, and Binance stands out and rises rapidly at this time. At that time, the professional team promoted by Binance had a brilliant star lineup, and its founder was Zhao Changpeng, a well-known in the digital currency circle. After He Yi joined, within just one month, its transaction volume jumped to the tenth place in the world.



Unlike Binance's booming industry with fancy publicity gimmicks, ZB.com, which has been working quietly, has a relatively low-key approach.