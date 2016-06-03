Nairobi, Kenya -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2016 --BeautyClick, an online startup which sells their human hair weaves in Kenya, was formed to provide easy access to weaves countrywide, convenient delivery options and unmatched quality.



You can buy human hair in Kenya from BeautyClick's online store http://www.beautyclick.co.ke and have it delivered to your doorstep. The company has made deliveries in places like Mombasa, Eldoret and Thika in Kenya. It has a network of over 500 hairdressers who are allowed to sell their human hair bundles directly to their customers.



According to BeautyClick's customer care manager, Faith Chachalia, exceptional customer service is very critical to the company. "We are only happy when we deliver our human hair extensions and customers get back to us saying that they are pleased with the product. We want you to buy human hair in Kenya and be guaranteed that you are getting value for money.", says Faith.



Peruvian human hair weaves



BeautyClick has a number of Peruvian human hair styles which come in different lengths. Most women in Kenya love Peruvian hair because it blends seamlessly with retouched African hair and doesn't appear fake. The Peruvian hair bundles sold by BeautyClick can be colored, straightened and curled just like natural hair. With this particular hairstyle heavily popular among Kenyan women, the company promises to explore different styles in coming months.



Brazilian hair in Kenya



Brazilian hair in Kenya is quite popular which is why human hair extensions companies like BeautyClick have chosen to stock a high quality product for their customers in Kenya. BeautyClick currently offers Brazilian hair in deep wave style. This particular style is common among younger women and girls who are looking for a new updo that's quite similar to their natural hair. Prices for their Brazilian hair weaves in Kenya vary depending on the length chosen.



Indian hair weaves



BeautyClick also offers a wide range of Indian human hair bundles that are available in lengths 12 to 20 inches. Their grade 7A hair is said to last for up to 3 years. This is the kind of human hair weave that doesn't tangle or shed whenever you comb it. Customers who buy the virgin Indian human hair are also given a 30-day quality return guarantee.



Anyone interested in adorning the latest fashion styles when it comes to human hair weaves can get in touch with BeautyClick. The company has gradually emerged to become one of the most reliable online stores to buy human hair in Kenya. They offer same day delivery as well as next day delivery of their virgin human hair extensions all over the country.



About BeautyClick

BeautyClick is a leading provider of quality human hair weaves in Kenya. The company has an online store where customers can place orders directly and get their weaves delivered right at their doorstep. For more information about the leading human hair weaves company or to get in touch with them call 0700552456 or visit http://www.beautyclick.co.ke