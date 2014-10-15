The HPV Vaccine Cannot Prevent Infection by All Strains; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



The HPV virus is known to be the major cause of cervical cancer, and it is the persistence of this infection in a latent state over decades, which can lead to precancerous changes in the cervix and eventually cancer. According to Dr. Aggarwal, “in terms of cervical cancer, primary prevention involves education about safe sexual practices and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccination.” (1) There are vaccines under development for those already infected, but these vaccines have not been approved by the FDA. Dr. Aggarwal works for Aashlok Hospital, in New Delhi, India. In addition, some doctors express skepticism about the vaccine for those who are not infected. Dr. Uzi Beller said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post that “I want to see fundamental studies proving efficacy (of the HPV vaccine), and they do not exist. The vaccines, Beller said, “were tested on mostly white women attending colleges and university - mostly from developed countries and healthy. The data were based on a relatively short term follow-up period. What is known does not yet justify widespread vaccination of healthy girls.” (See The Jerusalem Post, from September 21, 2013) (2) In fact, the HPV vaccine, Gardasil, only works to prevent infection with HPV strains HPV 6, 11, 16 and 18. (1) Dr. Beller continued his criticism, saying that “there is no evidence that prophylactic (preventative) vaccination against HPV types 16 and 18 reduces the incidence of cervical cancer.” (2) Moreover, “as the vaccine costs $100 to $360 for three doses in wealthy countries, it is completely out of the reach of developing countries, where an effective vaccine would be most urgently needed.” (2) The CBCD agrees in principle with Dr. Beller since the National Cancer Institute notes that “HPVs, also called human papillomaviruses, are a group of more than 150 related viruses … (and) … more than 40 of these viruses can be easily spread through direct skin-to-skin contact during vaginal, anal, and oral sex.” (See the National Cancer Institute, last reviewed in 2012) (3) Clearly, the HPV vaccine cannot protect against all HPV types. To conclude, there are no vaccines for individuals who are already infected. For those who are not infected, the approved vaccine provides protection against only 4 out of 40 HPV strains that can infect the genitals.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that women infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“Some types of HPV infection can develop without sexual relations, but often HPV is passed from one person to another during intimate contact including open mouth kissing, skin-to-skin contact, oral contact with genitalia, and vaginal and/or anal sex.” (See MetroJacksonville.com, from August 7, 2014) (5)



“There are 109 known different types of human papillomaviruses (HPV). They cause warts and other lesions and two in particular, HPV 16 and HPV 18, cause cancers of the cervix, anus and penis, as well as the mouth and throat. Types 6 and 11 can cause lesions and genital warts.” (See NBC News, from May 20, 2014) (6)



The CBCD reminds the public that Gardasil does not prevent infection with all HPV strains and does not treat cervical cancer or genital warts. As the Gardasil website points out: “Gardasil may not fully protect everyone, nor will it protect against diseases caused by other HPV types or against diseases not caused by HPV. Gardasil does not prevent all types of cervical cancer, so future cervical cancer screenings will be important for your daughter. Gardasil does not treat cervical cancer or genital warts.” (See Gardasil.com) (7)



What other treatments are available against the HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (4) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



