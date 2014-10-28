The HTML5 Flipbook Creator Software Supplier, PUB HTML5, Updated Manual for Users Recently

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2014 --The digital flipbook software introduced by PUB HTML5 is often considered a user-friendly tool to quickly create engaging digital contents for online publishing. One doesn’t require any technical knowledge and can use the software’s simple and powerful features for creating flipbooks with the page-turning effects. Still, the software company has now published an updated manual for its users to use the HTML5 flipbook creator software more creatively and deliver better results. One can access the manual on the website of PUB HTML5 and can learn how the software can bring amazing possibilities to rule the world of the digital content.



The updated manual helps users understand how they can choose from a wide variety of templates and backgrounds to maintain a unique look of their digital magazines. Users can easily maintain a customized look of their content, and the manual guides them to choose images, buttons etc for maintaining an all-different appearance. Moreover, it guides them to include a wide range of rich media in the digital magazine to make it more appealing and result-driven to engage the audience. One can embed images, slideshows, animations, audio and video files to make the content more appealing and useful for the audience. One can also add unlimited hyperlinks to the digital content.



The spokesperson of the company maintains that the new manual will encourage creativity among the users of this online flipbook maker. “Users can learn to maintain unique looks by incorporating their logos and themes and this will help them in brand building in the digital world,” he states. According to him, the manual also guides users to define the security settings of their digital content to ensure the necessary protection of the content in the online world.



The manual explains everything, from creating a PDF to HTML5-based flipbook to publishing it online to be accessed by a variety of desktop and mobile devices. The manual is available in an easy to understand lingo and one can access it for free on the link http://pubhtml5.com/manual.html



About PUB Html5

PUB HTML5 is one of the leading technology providers of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. The Hong Kong based company offers digital publishing software that allows users to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication. The company’s innovative desktop publishing software allows to deliver digital content via the web, tablets, mobile devices, and social media channels. The software can be used to publish online magazines, product catalogs, newspapers, business brochures, newsletters, corporate reports, annual reports, e-books, event flyers, or any other type of multi-page digital content.