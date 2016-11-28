The HTML5 Flipbook Deserves the Best with FlipHTML5 Digital Magazine Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2016 --The design team behind the innovative FlipHTML5 flipping book tool announced today an upgraded version, v6.1.2, for Windows machines.



FlipHTML5 is an interactive HTML5 digital publishing platform that allows anyone to publish online magazines, catalogs and other documents quickly and easily. The new-and-improved version of FlipHTML5 features several upgrades, including:



- The addition of a help guide button for the mobile version;

- The ability to view annotation contents on tablet computers;

- Optimized video appearance with Page Editor.



The new upgrades of digital magazine software FlipHTML5 also includes fixes of reported bugs, including a problem turning pages with a shortcut and a highlighting bug.



This flipping book tool is fully customizable and still boasts many other features, allowing both amateurs and professional designers to create interactive HTML5 flipbooks of all types. With FlipHTML5, any static publication (whether a book, a magazine, a newspaper or a customer catalog) can be easily converted into a dynamic publication that can be flipped through page-by-page, providing an optimal reader experience.



"Readers today demand optimal digital reading experiences," said Anna Lee, designer of Flip HTML 5. "FlipHTML5 provides the best service to both the customers and readers. It can help users to create truly engaging interactive HTML5 flipbooks for their readers."



Publications converted to flip books are mobile friendly. Readers can easily share content they like on their social networks with the app's social share feature. FlipHTML5 is available for download on Apple, Android and Windows devices and works with all web browsers.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd, headquartered In Hong Kong, is a leading provider of digital publishing software. They offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries, including the game, fashion and finance industries.