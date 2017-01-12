The HUG Chair Is an Armchair Designed to Bring Significant Others Closer Together

Ruse, Bulgaria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --HUG Chair, the revolutionary new furniture piece designed to bring significant others closer together, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



HUG CHAIR is an armchair designed specifically for significant others. The intention behind HUG CHAIR was to create a piece of furniture that makes a connection between clarity design and simple gestures in human relationships - like hugging a loved one, for example. The result is an armchair designed especially for loving partners. A couple, for the first time, can easily sit together without one person bearing the weight of the other on their lap. The chairs' silhouette conveys a clear message - getting a bit closer to other person. Even when one`s beloved is away, HUG CHAIR accommodates a comfortable video chat, or simply some time spent hugging one's pet.



"The first time I saw the hug chair project I thought "Is it possible for two people to sit together on a same chair so close to each other without the one bearing the weight of the other on their lap?," wondered founder and owner Rosen Daskalov. "I was inspired by the feeling that if I make the Hug Chair Project "alive," the short time that I have for my beloved one can be spent in the most pleasant way. Being so interested in the Hug Chair Project, I immediately decided to create a prototype. I made it, I sat on it and I loved it!"



The Hug Chair is a project from the award-winning Sin Cars International (part of Sin Cars UK), a young company specializing in the production of racing and sports GT cars. The company develops their own carbon shop where they produce all the carbon parts and components for their cars. This process, leads to many other innovative ideas and for the first time the company is releasing one of these for the world.



The HUG Chair has already been honored as a Red Dot Award winning concept. The designer of HUG is Ilian Milinov, a famous designer with numerous awards – 3 times Red Dot Design Award winner; including "Chair of the Year" in Italy in 2002.



"Nowadays, people urgently need time to relax and purely need love. We communicate with each other less than ever and the hug chair is the only furniture in the world that gives you this chance," adds Daskalov.



The HUG Chair is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2i773nJ



About SIN Cars International

For more information on SIN Cars please visit http://www.hug-chair.sincars.co.uk/