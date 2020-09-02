The Human Rights Campaign Recognizes Intermountain Healthcare for LGBTQ+ Equality

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2020 --The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has recognized five Intermountain Healthcare hospitals as equity leaders for their caregiver's dedication to LGBTQ+ inclusion.



The honor by The Human Rights Campaign highlights Intermountain's commitment to equity, inclusion, and a commitment to ensuring that everyone in the community feels welcome and safe when receiving care.



The HRC envisions a world where every member of the LGBTQ+ family has the freedom to live their truth without fear, and with equality under the law.



The five Intermountain hospitals earning HRC recognition this year received the highest score of 100. They include:



- Intermountain Medical Center in Murray

- Alta View Hospital in Sandy

- Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City

- Riverton Hospital

- LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City



"We are proud of Intermountain's leadership teams, Office of Diversity, LGBTQ+ Caregiver Resource Group, and caregivers who have demonstrated our commitment to more just and equitable healthcare," said Kevan Mabbutt, executive sponsor of LGBTQ+ caregiver resource group at Intermountain. "This recognition does not signal a victory but is a call to action to truly embody what it means to be a leader in LGBTQ+ healthcare—and we are certainly up to the task."



The HRC uses a scoring system called the Healthcare Equality Index which looks at four categories including: patient-centered care, patient services and support, employee benefits and policy, along with patient and community engagement.



Intermountain recognizes a person's sexual orientation and gender identity is an important part of their overall health picture. Intermountain knows those in the LGBTQ+ community face some health issues at a higher rate but may be less likely to seek care.



This past year, Intermountain teamed with the Utah Pride Center for a "Take Pride in Your Health" campaign, that educated and urged members of the LGBTQ+ community to focus on their mental and physical well-being, while ensuring they know Intermountain is a welcoming resource and safe environment or their healthcare.



This is the first time Intermountain applied for the HRC consideration. HRC President Alphonso David said providing inclusive care for everyone in the community has been vital, especially in during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The health care facilities participating in the HRC Foundation's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) are not only on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also making it clear from their participation in the HEI that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ patients," David said.



For more information on Intermountain's LGBTQ+ programs click here.



For more information on the HRC rankings click here.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.