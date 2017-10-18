The Humanness Project Presents the Tale of a Brave Little Girl Who Challenges Trump

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2017 --A new children's book promises to be an entertaining, contemporary morality tale dealing with precarious themes as racism and bigotry in the United States. The eponymous heroine of Deonna and the BIG Bully is a fearless young, black girl who stands up to bullies and bigots, more specifically, supporters of current American President Donald Trump - and President Trump himself - who epitomize hatred and intolerance.



The book is written and illustrated by author and activist Colby Hopkins who says he hopes to address the challenge parents have explaining to their children Trump, his movement, and the wave of bigotry that mire the political climate in the United States. "We can't just teach children the virtue of protests for racial and gender justice from 60 years ago. I wanted to give parents a tool that would encourage support for the crucial movements of today, for both them and their children."



Deonna and the BIG Bully also seeks to explain complicated concepts like social justice protests and solidarity while teaching children how to resist bigotry and support victims of hate.



The book is the perfect platform to foster discussions and understanding in kids through rhymes and poignant illustrations. In the end, the message to the next generation is that we must stand up to bullies, even if they are mean, loud, and intimidating. By standing together and striving to protect what is right, hatred can be overcome.



Prospective backers can support the campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1807810132/deonna-and-the-big-bully.



Interested book lovers and those who seek social justice can also sign up for general updates at https://deonnaandthebigbully.wordpress.com/.



Hopkins has launched Deonna and the BIG Bully as a crowdfunding campaign on the Kickstarter platform to make this important book available to the world.



About The Humanness Project

The Humanness Project supports and undertakes independent research, advocacy, and education and training to foster individual and community rights with the aim of bridging parties that normally oppose each other. Deonna and the BIG Bully will be produced under their publishing arm, The Humanness Project Press that publishes works dealing with social, political, and economic theory, as well as environmental health, human rights, and the arts. In addition to nonfiction works, The Humanness Project Press is interested in publishing children's books with a focus on challenging the status quo and what it means to be "human."



Submission guidelines for interested authors appear at https://thehumannessproject.org/humanness-project-press-services/.



The Humanness Project website appears at thehumannessproject.org.