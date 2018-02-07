The Hydroponic Oxygen System "Kana-Chan" Is Now Launching on Kickstarter

Sumida-ku, Tokyo -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --Versailles Trading Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), which specializes in exporting Japanese popular products to overseas, is now promoting Hydroponic Oxygen System, KANA-chan on Kickstarter from February 7th, 2018. KANA-chan is a hydroponic cultivation kit that can grow vegetables and fruits without soil by using the original oxygen circulation system. It has a history of over 40 years among professional Japanese farmers and BtoB market, and now it will be converted for home use.



The liquid fertilizer circulates while oxygen is being added to keep the roots constantly fresh so the roots can grow maximally, so KANA-chan has 3 to 4 times of crop yield with double the growing speed than soil cultivation (*). It is also safe without the use of pesticides, so it is more natural and healthier. Versailles Trading Corporation challenged this campaign to spread this innovative technology to the world so that everyone in the world can easily access fresh and safer vegetables and fruits in their homes.



Japan's Cutting-edge Hydroponic Oxygen System "KANA-chan" Now launched on Kickstarter.



KANA-chan has been used by over 2,000 farmers, schools, research facilities, welfare facilities etc. throughout Japan. With Hydroponic Oxygen System, oxygen diffuses into water in the process of circulation to support the breathing of the roots. Also, by giving a flow to the system, oxygen molecules and fertilizer ions contact a lot, creating the ideal environment for plants. Therefore, KANA-chan has 3 to 4 times of crop yield with double the growing speed than soil cultivation (*)



Almost no companies in the world create hydroponic cultivation with an oxygen circulation system for home use, keeping the roots of the crops in the best condition.



All started from the price rise of fruits and vegetables.



Discover the joy of growing fresh crops at home and eating them.



In recent years, the price of fruits and vegetables has been rising up year by year, and many people cannot access to the fresh crops for economic reasons and geographical reasons. Hydroponic cultivation can be one of the solutions to that but it had two problems in the past.



First, LED does not have a powerful capability of growing food meaning only small leafy vegetables can be grown. Another reason is that maintenance is tiresome. As oxygen and water do not circulate, the roots of the plants can be rotten, which causes mosquitoes and small insects. Without pest control, it would cause chaos.



KANA-chan solved all of the issues for home gardening. KANA-chan uses the largest source of energy on the earth, which is sunlight, and has an oxygen circulation system, creating the ideal environment for plants. Therefore, KANA-chan has 3 to 4 times of crop yield with double the growing speed (*).



It is also safe without the use of pesticides. Anyone can easily grow not only leafy vegetables but also large vegetables and fruits, such as tomatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, zucchinis, pumpkins, melons and watermelons. KANA-chan makes it easy for anyone to grow sweet and nutritious vegetables and fruits at home.



During the International Exposition, Tsukuba, Japan in 1985, Hydroponic Oxygen System was first introduced to the public and the Japanese Emperor of that time also visited and saw this. Kyowa Co., Ltd achieved about 17,000 tomatoes from one seed of tomato grown by this innovative system so far.



Product Outline



Product name: The World's Best Hydroponic Oxygen System "KANA-chan" Kickstarter special set



Size: 467mm × 467mm × 300mm / Capacity: 12 L (406 oz) / Weight: 3kg (6.6 lb)



Accessories: Leafy vegetable panels, Liquid fertilizer A (500ml), Liquid fertilizer B (500ml), Leafy vegetable medium, Cultivation pot, pot cover



Price: Super early birds $180 Project start day: February 7th, 2018



Manufacture: Kyowa Co., Ltd., (Osaka, Japan) Origin of Export: Versailles Trading Corporation



URL: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1173877564/kana-chan-the-worlds-best-hydroponic-oxygen-system



Main Features



1. "KANA-chan" uses the largest source of energy on the earth, which is sunlight, and has an oxygen circulation system, creating the ideal environment for plants.



2. KANA-chan has 3 to 4 times of crop yield with double the growing speed than soil cultivation (*).



* Please note that this varies depending on the installation environment.



Company Profile:

Company name: Versailles Trading Corporation

Address: Level 9 Ariake Frontier Building Tower B, 3-7-26 Ariake Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0063 Japan

CEO: Tomoyuki Fukai PR:Takamaru, Nakamizu

Contact: +81-3-5530-8074 / Fax: +81-3-6853-6601 / Mail:press@vers-trading.com

URL: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1173877564/kana-chan-the-worlds-best-hydroponic-oxygen-system