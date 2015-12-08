Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --Purple Cow Ventures has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $20,000, in order to bring their "I Love You Fine Silver Coin" to market. This keepsake coin is an inspired and unique alternative to traditional Valentine's Day gifts. Traditional gifts include flowers, chocolates, and diamonds. However, these gifts are not always the best choice for Valentine's Day. As the team behind this venture state, "Flowers are the most popular Valentine's Day gift, but you pay almost 5 -10 times extra for a bouquet. 45% of women don't really like chocolate, especially since it makes you fat. And men need to save months of salary for that diamond." Let's not forget the fact that flowers die, and chocolate is gone fairly quickly. That is why the team came up with a gift that lasts forever.



This Valentine's Day coin was created to enable someone to give a gift that truly expresses what is in their heart. It is embossed with heartfelt sentiments expressing a forever love and features a very attractive romantic couple design. The coin is 99.9% fine silver, and struck on a 600 ton press to ensure a deep and lasting image. It weighs 31.1 grams, with a 40mm diameter and is 2.8 mm thick. Every detail of this coin has been painstakingly designed and perfected, because the team wanted to guarantee customers a high quality and lasting way to say "I love you". This is the ideal options for couples who want something that will not only last forever, but will also grow in value rather than wilting with time. The coin is protected by a removable clear acrylic case, comes in an attractive wooden display box featuring the same romantic couple design as the coin, and includes a certificate of authenticity.



The team at Purple Cow Ventures has been working very diligently on all of the essential details for their I Love You coin, including finalization of the design and minting of the first 20 coins for early release. They are finally ready to bring the coin to the public which is why they launched a crowdfunding campaign, and engaged the assistance of the crowdfunding specialist team at Smart Crowdfunding. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from an "I Love You Gratitude" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to various merchandise items such as a heat changing mug that features the same romantic couple as the coin, and the opportunity to pre-order the I Love You silver coin from a single coin to a couple's multi-pack. The coins are scheduled to be shipped in early February 2016, and will arrive in plenty of time for Valentine's Day.



About Purple Cow Ventures

Purple Cow Ventures is an international company homebased in Malaysia. The Purple Cow team consist of an inspired group of successful entrepreneurs, graphic designers, engineers and supply chain management specialists. The entire team is passionate about projects that have the potential to deliver the "Purple Cow Effect" while making a difference in people's lives and bringing solutions to everyday problems.



