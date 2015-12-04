The Ichiban Ninja Land Suit from MATUSE Is the Combat Ready Suit for Performance Athletes

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2015 --Matuse, the pioneering "surf and sport" performance lifestyle brand has introduced a revolutionary new product called the Ichiban Ninja Land Suit which combines sport, fashion, and technology to create the ultimate suit ready for all conditions. The company has launched a campaign on the global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter to raise funds to bring the project to life.



The Ichiban Ninja Land Suit combines the combat ready capabilities of Navy SEAL tactical gear with state-of-the-art textile technology of an Olympic-caliber outdoor training suit for performance athletes.



"We need to be light, we need to be comfortable, we need breathable materials, fit well, look good, it needs to be able to do everything," says former Navy SEAL and Matuse Family Member Mitch Hall.



Hall, also a competitive triathlete athlete further continues, "I expect the clothing I wear in competition, on the battlefield, and at home, to be equal. And with the Ichiban Ninja Land Suit, Matuse is bringing that to us."



The groundbreaking Ichiban Ninja Land Suit accomplishes all of that more. It is water resistant, wind-blocking and breathable. Comfortable yet rugged. Perfectly suited for running through a New England blizzard — wearing post winter surf sessions – or daily use throughout the city. Just like Matuse's industry leading wetsuits, this Suit for Land features strategic paneling, using the world's most advanced materials. Function first, solution-specific, and utility-driven.



Continuing to lead the way, MATUSE is also proud to announce its support for the SEAL Future Fund a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting Navy SEALs with the transition to successful careers in the private sector. A portion of the proceeds from Matuse product sold will support the SEAL Future Fund's educational assistance program.



The Ichiban Ninja Land Suit is available for $1,000 on Kickstarter with only 10 being made available during the initial campaign run.



The Matuse Ichiban Ninja Land Suit is now live and available for purchase on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2094106146/the-matuse-ichiban-ninja-land-suit-prototype-pictu



About MATUSE

Matuse, Inc. is a pioneering "surf and sport" performance lifestyle brand focused on developing the next generation of functionally superior, aesthetically distinct and authentic products for premium and active customers. Founded in the Summer of 2005 and launched in the Fall of 2006, Matuse is a globally renowned maker of the world's most functionally superior wetsuits (made from a Japanese limestone-based rubber called Geoprene, http://www.matuse.com/geoprene-technology/). For more information on MATUSE visit: http://www.matuse.com