The IDC Gili Islands Gets Recognition from PADI for Outstanding Contribution for Developing Careers for Local Indonesian Divemasters

Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2014 --In the latter part of 2013 Holly Macleod was awarded the “Commitment to Instructor Development” for her continued personal commitment to providing professional level scuba training. Additionally, the Dive Center was reclassified as a PADI Career Development Center (CDC) in recognition of the many continuing Instructor level education programs conducted and continued career development assistance.



2014 has also seen many changes; firstly Holly was awarded again by PADI and reclassified as a Platinum PADI Course Director sighting again her strong commitment to PADI and to their Professional Level education system. As well as the Platinum rating Holly was awarded the “Elite” status. As well as being awarded for her personal commitment to professional level training. Holly has continuously adapted the curriculum to allow Instructor candidates to make the best of their training, not just for the benefit of passing their PADI Instructor Examination but also to allow them to excel as an Instructor and become the perfect role model for their students and a true ambassador for the PADI Educational System.



During the course of 2014 the program has seen many local Indonesian candidates choosing the PADI IDC program with course director Holly Macleod, one of whom is the first ever person from Gili Meno to become a PADI Scuba Instructor. To find out more about this story read Sulmans Success with the PADI IDC Gili Islands.



As well as the many achievements over the past year the course itself has been subject to some adjustment both logistically and with the curriculum and content included within the IDC. Now the course will include the PADI IDC Gili Islands Revised Open Water workshops and the new Project AWARE Presentations.



Gili Trawangan is simply a fantastic place to take a professional PADI programs and to find out more about past and present students check out the IDC Indonesia Facebook Page and find out.



The Instructor Development Course runs every month on an 11 day schedule and takes place at Trawangan Dive; the most exclusive PADI Career Development Center here in the Gili Islands, Indonesia. All Instructor level programs are conducted by the best Platinum rated PADI Course Director available.



Contact:

Justin Time

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413