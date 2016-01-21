The Ideal Liquid Chalk Markers That Teachers Are Raving About

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --The Chalktastic White Liquid Chalk Marker Pens are made from high-quality and super-concentrated liquid chalk that provides a vibrant white color. They are manufactured without any toxic materials and have virtually no odor, which makes them safe for children and adults alike. They are compatible with smooth surfaces such as blackboards, windows, mirrors, erase boards and metal.



A large portion of customers who purchased the company's original colored chalk markers were teachers, who often need solid white chalk to write on blackboards. Chalktastic decided to develop their new product based on this information. They hope that both future and past customers will show support in their growing product line-up.



Teachers will benefit from using the Chalktastic White Chalk Pens because of the reversible 6mm tip that allows them to create both fine details and bold designs. The bright white color helps keep students alert and makes for highly visible lesson plans and explanations. The liquid chalk inside each chalk marker is completely dust-free which makes the cleanup process quite simple. A dry or damp cloth will wipe the chalk away without any smearing or mess.



A recent customer said the following: "These chalk markers are great. My kids had a blast using them in the backyard and they don't have the residue that most chalks do. As a teacher, I really like how fine you can write with them. I teach chemistry and have to use a lot of subscripts and write out math problems which require a fine fine point. I will definitely be ordering these again as I find them quite useful."



The Chalktastic White Chalk Markers are currently available on Amazon.com. To find out more information or to purchase them risk-free, visit their Amazon page directly at: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B016SCYHKM.



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic are fairly new to Amazon with their first product going live in June 2015. Their mission is to provide its customers with quality value for money products followed up with first class customer support. This is being realized with their products scoring an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars and their service has a 100% satisfaction record.