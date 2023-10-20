The IKEA Effect: A Phenomenon That Drives Kitchen Designers Crazy!

Bala Cynwyd, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2023 --The IKEA effect was identified and named by Michael I. Norton of Harvard Business School, Daniel Mochon of Yale, and Dan Ariely of Duke, who published the results of three studies in 2011.



In these studies researchers found that consumers value their own work product far above what would be considered reasonable or rational.



For example, researchers found that the majority of people attempting origami for the first time rated their own creation better than those done by an origami master.



As Kitchen Designers The Ikea Effect is troubling for two reasons.

First, IKEA cabinetry is poorly constructed and not a particularly good value, yet due to this documented effect homeowners rate IKEA cabinetry above ALL other brands in Consumer Reports and JD power rankings.



Even more concerning to kitchen designers, IKEA and others now supply complimentary and extremely rudimentary kitchen design software. Due to the same IKEA effect people can believe their designs are equal to, or better than designs done by professionals.



