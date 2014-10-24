The Immune System Can Be Damaged by Antidepressants and Depression; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2014 --“Infected with the EBV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Antidepressant drugs can damage the immune system. “Drugs … which belong to a class known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or "SSRIs," work by making the chemical serotonin remain for longer periods at nerve junctions. New research indicates that serotonin is also a signaling molecule between immune cells. Dendritic cells (a type of immune cell) pick up serotonin at inflammation sites and pass it along to T cells (another type of immune cell). This affects T cell growth and division into new cells.” (1) Therefore, drugs that belong to the SSRI class interfere with the communication between immune cells. Studies show that depression itself can damage the immune system. Dr. Oglodek and colleagues wrote that “development of depression is associated with the body's response to prolonged stress, which adversely affects the functioning of the nervous, endocrine and immune systems.” (2) Dr. Oglodek and colleagues are from the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun, Poland. The evidence shows that both depression and the drugs used to treat it damage the immune system.



The CBCD points out that this weakening of the immune system, caused by antidepressant drugs and depression can allow latent viral infections with viruses, such as EBV, CMV, HCV, etc., to increase in number and cause a chronic disease.



The CBCD therefore recommends that individuals who are infected with a latent virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against latent viruses, such as EBV, CMV, HBV, and many more. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV (and other latent viruses)…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Depression causes an inflammatory response (an overreaction) by the immune system. This overreaction results in an imbalance of particular chemicals in the brain that further damages the body. Dr. Oglodek further wrote that “development of depression is associated with disturbance of the body's … inflammatory activation of the immune system. It leads to a chronic increase in the concentration of cortisol and proinflammatory cytokines (brain chemicals), which results in … neurodegeneration, eventually causing irreversible cognitive impairment and permanent disability.” (2) Antidepressants damage the immune system even further. “SSRIs cause serotonin to remain in your nerve junctions longer, interfering with immune cell signaling and T cell growth.” (4) This damage to the immune system can also lead to a reactivation of latent viruses.



What is the link between a weak immune system and the danger of latent viruses?



According to Dr. Hanan Polansky’s theory of Microcompetition, the decrease in the immune system will increase the number of latent viruses in these individual. One typical virus that infects most people is the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV). Research shows that in high concentrations, these viruses cause many different chronic diseases, including obesity.



In fact, a study published in JAMA supported the Microcompetition Theory, noting that some “SSRIs were associated with weight gain.” (5)



