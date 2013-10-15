The Impaler Receives the Big Award for Best Direction at the Academy of Motion Pictures Accredited SunScreen Film Festival in Manhattan Beach

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2013 --The Impaler gets the big award for Best Direction at the Academy Of Motion Pictures accredited SunScreen Film Festival in Manhattan Beach! This award comes just two weeks before the film's premiere in the US. The positive reviews are already popping up and the newest take on the Dracula legend is looking to be a surprise Indie Horror hit.



Full Moon Films and Afflatus Production’s newest Horror film “The Impaler” has also inked a deal for World-Wide distribution with Phase 4 handling the US/Canada arm and Acort International taking care of the foreign sales. The film will premiere in Los Angeles at the Laemmle North Hollywood 7 on the evening of Halloween and will begin its limited theatrical run.



The film premiere in the UK at the prestigious Bram Stoker's International Film Festival , on October 24th, followed by the Dracula Film Festival that takes place in Romania at the actual castle of Vlad The Impaler on Halloween. The film will be playing there along other genre films like Guillermo Del Toro's MAMA and Brad Pitt's World Was Z.



You can keep up with the film by checking out the official website – http://www.TheImpalerMovie.com. You can also “like” the movie on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/theimpalermovie) and follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/theimpaler2013).