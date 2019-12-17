Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2019 --Prestige Alarm is offering commercial customers in Birmingham, Fultondale, Helena, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa and Vestavia a free evaluation of their Fire Alarm System. If a customer has a sprinkler system they are required to have that sprinkler system monitored. If a customer has a fire alarm system, it to must also be monitored.



When first meeting with Prestige, customers of Birmingham, Fultondale, Helena, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, and Vestavia will start with an overall evaluation of what their goals are and what do they want to accomplish. Some may want to just meet code and insurance guidelines, while others may want to go further for special coverage. For example, insurance guidelines for a fire alarm system will most likely include protecting other insured assets such as company vehicles, inventory, equipment or more.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. is a full service installation, service, maintenance, inspections, and monitoring company for Commercial Fire Alarms, Security, Access Control and Video Surveillance Systems.



