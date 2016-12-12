The Importance of Live Face to Face Communications

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2016 --In the present-day several forms of communication have come to exist as a way to exchange important information. Verishow has many platforms including Video conferences, phone calls, emails, short message service(SMS) are most common, while technological developments keep on adding to the list of present ones. The modern-day business leaders keep on seeking high-tech and ultra-fast ways of communication that could keep them ahead in the race of competition. As a matter of fact, the earlier ubiquitous face-to-face communications have come to get considered as obsolete in a business environment as managers keep on laying stress on exchange of loads of information within minimum possible time.



Admittedly, face-to-face communication has its inherent advantages that could play a significant role in a business environment.



Although speed matters the most in communication, the modern business leaders grossly underrate the real need for human interaction in a face-to-face communication. Business owners negate it as slow, time-consuming, and expensive way of communicating, whereas technologically enabled solutions are much faster, allowing a human to perform multiple tasks at a single point of time. This argument grossly undervalues the fact that although slow, face-to-face communication could only shapes up leadership qualities in the participants. It is the only surefire way of communication, which is productive and smooth that could justifiably bring result in a human interaction with a reasonable speed.



Business has always stayed a fertile ground for building relationship, where sharing and caring through human relationship play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the business. Highly skilled teamwork is only possible through engaging and fruitful face-to-face communication, where ideation about new concepts in business, planning for superior execution of tasks, and honing of leadership skills in the members of the team are possible to a great extent.



Through participative and effective face-to-face communication, the business house could build up trust and understanding in the participants as it sharpens the ability of the members to participate in a group discussion. It develops emotional intelligence, while giving impetus to drive and discipline in the teamwork of the group of participants. The face-to-face interaction always gives the satisfaction of shared mission to the people getting involved through this. Even the top echelon in the management could interact with the people, working at the lowest rung of rank and file. It gives all the members the immense satisfaction from listening to the viewpoints of others and voicing their opinions in a group of dynamic individuals (Face-to-face Interactions).



Sadly, it has always stayed the practice to assign a fresh task via email or other form of written communication. While such communication delivers the message perfectly but it fails to assign properly. In case of face-to-face communication, the assignor could make the performer completely aware of the whole process of work and steps involved therein. This helps the former understand the ability of the latter and necessity for additional guidance.



In case of face-to-face interactions, one could judge from the reaction of other person. Here the former could make an assessment of non-verbal cues and tone of voice of the latter and know the feelings on a particular topic. But this is absent, when exchange of communication takes place through an email, phone, or an instant messenger. Face-to-face communication helps to create valuable impression from the expression and body language of the other person. Data available from such communication could become valuable information for decision-making on important matters (Interpret reactions).



Just imagine a situation, where the manager or the business leader wants to convey a unpopular decision. For instance, when it is about cutting down the official perquisites or perks, usually the executive sends an email mentioning the new decision, which is more or less a change in policy by the company. But when he conveys it in a face-to-face interaction, it shows his confidence about the rationale behind the decision and it proves that that management is ready to own up the responsibility of the action taken or decision made.



