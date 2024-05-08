Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2024 --One of the most remodeled rooms in any home in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, and the surrounding areas is the kitchen, and for good reason. Dollars invested in kitchen remodeling are proven to provide more value to the home than they cost. And when clients are looking and planning for their kitchen remodeling project with Trimline Design Center, they should give some thought to having matching kitchen drawers as part of the remodel. Contact their team today to discuss all of the potential the kitchen has with matching kitchen drawers.



For several years the design trend for kitchen remodeling projects embraced the two-toned look for the cabinets. Sometimes this involves having the island with different colored cabinets, while other times the upper cabinets are a lighter color while the base cabinets are a darker color. And while this does provide for some breaking up of monotony, it isn't for everyone. And sometimes the two-toned look just doesn't work for the space.



The kitchen drawers are ones that typically match the rest of the cabinets, and since these are primarily on the lower cabinets, in a two-toned kitchen space they will be the color of the lower cabinets. But for a cohesive look and feel to a kitchen, matching kitchen drawers won't look out of place at all, and in fact most people tend to prefer the traditional kitchen space where all drawers and cabinets are colored the same.



Eclectic, some will hear them say. Or they hope they will hear them say that, rather than ugly or weird. Having a different drawer design when compared against the rest of the kitchen cabinets can really make the room feel "off". While a few may appreciate having an assemblage of different faces to their cabinets, most people want symmetry with all of their cabinets. With an eye towards increasing the home's value, when it comes to kitchen remodeling having matching kitchen drawers is the right answer.



While it is important that clients make their kitchen remodeling project reflect how they use the space, it is also important that they keep the value of the home intact as well. Talk with the team at Trimline Design Center today to see all of the different cabinet drawers and materials and they can help choose the right design for any space.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.