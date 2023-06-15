Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2023 --Building Performance Solutions has been performing mold inspections for residential and commercial property owners for years in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, Sarasota, and the surrounding areas as well as throughout the state of Florida.



This is an unwanted visitor, and unless it is in an obvious place, property owners will likely need a mold inspection from Building Performance Solutions to determine just how extensive it is, along with the kind of mold that is present. Property owners can contact BPS to learn more about having a mold inspection performed at any property.



There is a variety of mold all around that may not cause any issues, so why is it important to have a mold inspection? Mold becomes a problem when it is concentrated into a small space. These higher concentrations of mold can cause a number of health issues for people who are exposed to it.



Mold can grow in a variety of different places. The conditions that provide a foothold to mold growth are areas where moisture is present. It doesn't have to be a flood for mold to grow, just the right amount of moisture which could include leaks around windows, in roofs, around pipes, and more. Mold can grow on cardboard, wood, ceiling tiles, dust, wallpaper, insulation, carpet, fabric, and a host of other materials.



A mold inspection will provide property owners the opportunity to learn if they have a concentration of mold that isn't easily found or seen. People will usually experience the symptoms of mold growth before they ever see it. A mold inspection will help to locate where the mold is and what kind of mold it is. This provides property owners with the information needed to pursue mold remediation, and to clean up their indoor air.



It is a good idea to have a mold inspection before purchasing a property, after a water-related incident, when a customer wants to verify the necessity of suggested mold repairs, and even when they see evidence of mold to learn just how extensive the mold might be.



Florida property owners should not take chances in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Sarasota, or elsewhere in the state, and are encouraged to hire the experts for mold inspection, Building Performance Solutions.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Sarasota, surrounding areas and throughout the state of Florida. To learn more, visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.