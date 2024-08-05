Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2024 --When property owners have a title to their property, this is a certificate that indicates ownership of the property in Long Island, Nassau County, Valley Stream, Hempstead, Hewlett, and the surrounding areas. But this only means that they own it, it does not mean that someone in the past might not have some claim to the property. This is where a title attorney from the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. can be a major help. A title attorney will review the historical records of that property to look for things that would put a real estate transaction on hold. If something is found, a title attorney can help deal with the resolution of the title to ensure that it is clear, and the real estate transaction can move forward. Contact them when there is a need of a title attorney to ensure a real estate transaction goes through smoothly.



What kind of issues or problems might surface from a title search? Property boundaries can be a surprising source of issues. Property owners might think that a property line is in one area, but upon searching things it is discovered that the property line is actually several feet away. This could mean a property either gains or loses area once the actual boundaries are known. In the same way, easements might be found that were not known that can drastically change the value someone places on the property.



While not as common, outstanding mortgages are sometimes found on properties. These are from previous owners, years prior, and the details were forgotten about by everyone, until the title search is performed and exposes the issue. Likewise, liens can come to the surface where the property was used to secure a loan. These liens and mortgages need to be dealt with before the current transaction can proceed.



So, what happens if there is a lien that is discovered on the property? This is where the title attorney will earn their money as they will negotiate with the lien holder in order to get a release of the lien from the property. Or they can prove that there is a misspelling on documents from an earlier transaction and have these changed so that all names, dates, titles, and more are all spelled out properly. Having this clean title is important for all parties so it is worth waiting the time for a good title search to be completed.



With all of the challenges in a real estate transaction, the last thing that anyone wants is to find out the property being bought or sold has issues with the title. Working with title attorneys will ensure that clients will have nothing to worry about.



About The Law Offices Of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C.



