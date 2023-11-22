Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2023 --Do building owners know what's in their indoor air in Tampa, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Naples, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and throughout the state of Florida? Most people don't, and that unknown could be causing people issues such as headaches, sore throats, and other symptoms. These could be caused by volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and the only way to know for sure is to schedule a VOC testing session from Building Performance Solutions. The causes of volatile organic compounds can be numerous, and once it is determined what sort of VOCs are present, there may be steps to take to combat them.



Often, when someone is engaged in an activity, such as painting a living room or even working in an office with copiers, they may smell a different scent from the different things that they are working with or using. What they are smelling usually includes some of the volatile organic compounds, and they don't want to breathe in these fumes any more than is necessary. Whether it is paint, aerosol sprays, air fresheners, furnishings, building materials, or countless other items, they all have a natural tendency to give off VOCs.



But just how bad are these VOCs? For most people they may just irritate the eyes and nose and cause throat irritation, but some will suffer from headaches and nausea, and it could lead to organ damage if there is prolonged exposure to these negative compounds.



The first thing that can be done if it is suspected that there may be VOCs in the building is to bring in the Building Performance Solutions team to do a VOC testing session. This way, building owners will know if they have them and can make a plan to deal with it. Whenever someone is using a product that is known to have or give off VOCs, make sure that appropriate ventilation is provided as that will help to dissipate the VOCs. Rather than storing these items inside the home, find a different location, if possible, to store them, such as a garage or shed where they will be away from where people are living.



Whether an owner has recently installed new carpeting, painted a room, or had other things done or added to a building, they likely have VOCs that they may not realize are present in Tampa, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Naples, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and throughout the state of Florida. The team at Building Performance Solutions can perform a VOC testing and provide owners with the levels present so that they can take steps to reduce or eliminate them. Those interested should contact them today to learn more.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and throughout the state of Florida. For more information, please visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.