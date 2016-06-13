The Important Facts for Garage Door Installation

Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --Choosing a new garage door for the home is not a decision to be taken lightly. With such a vast offer on today's market, the decision to go through with a garage door installation is becoming increasingly heard, all the more so as our expectations with regard to functionality, safety and price are much higher.



Quality Garage Doors would like to help its customers shorten that learning curve and skip the marketing fluff by pointing out the main features that anyone interested in having a garage door installation should be looking for.



Garage doors are probably last on your list of priorities when you build your home, or at least somewhere between the kitchen fittings and the bathroom fixtures. Yet, garage doors can make up a large part of the facade, so it's best to consider the message the home needs to convey, as well as the overall design of the house. Also, wood is much more demanding than steel or PVCu, garage doors that match period homes can be more expensive. The alternative is GRP with a wood finish, which not only costs less, but doesn't deteriorate as quickly. Manufacturers suggest applying a microporous stain twice a year if the door is south-facing or used in rainy climates, or once a year if they're kept mostly out in the sun.



In terms of lead time, standard-size doors shouldn't take more than a couple of hours to get the job done with a capable team. However, if the doors are large, then they qualify as commercial-grade products, and may take the better part of a day to fit. Also, non-standard garage door installations are bound to take slightly longer, especially since some of the parts may need to be produced with unique specifications. To that end, it's never a bad idea to consider a showroom visit. Also, for specific, non-standard color choices or materials, a visit to showroom will offer a feel for what's in store, before the big day comes when customers need to sign on the dotted line.



Big brands have built themselves a reputation precisely because they only use the best parts and materials, but for those buying from lesser known dealers, seeing their work can offer some peace of mind. A close-up look at low-quality products is bound to reveal some flaws. One would be rough edges, another could be uneven or unfinished paintwork, and yet another telltale sign could be burrs in the steelwork. Quality Garage Door urges its readers to look for CE marks and warranties, and to avoid anyone who tries to sell anything without.



When it comes to thermal performance, the type of garage door installation that Quality Garage Door recommend s to maximize thermal insulation is the double-skinned sectional door. A roller door, on the other hand, provides better noise insulation.



Also, because garages can double up as utility rooms, 'man caves', fitness areas, storage rooms, etc., it's vital that they can offer the same level of security as the rest of the home. That's why Quality Garage Door urge readers to look for braces, additional steel plates and anti-snap cylinders to keep locks safe, and to keep intruders away.



To find out more, please visit www.qualitygaragedoorsva.com.