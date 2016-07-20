The Index Wall Unit Creatively Reimagines and Utilizes Walls Space as a Floating Desk

Hillsborough, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2016 --The Index Wall Unit, an all new wood design from Green Point Concepts that reimagines wall space, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Index Wall Unit is a 6 foot tall wood piece furniture that is designed to line up against the wall while adding extra utility to space that would otherwise be wasted. The Index Wall Unit is a fully functional and convertible piece of furniture that is fully outfitted with a set and desk option for people to work at.



"The Index Wall Unit is versatile, functional, and has a well-rounded design esthetic. This is a winning combination when It comes to making every inch in your home or office count," says Green Point Concepts Owner and President Peter Lusardi, "Now that we have a finished model, we can expand on its versatility, functions and options. I look forward to working on new opportunities as we see a need."



The Index Wall Unit is a piece that sets out to change the way people look at walls and how they function by breathing new life into existing spaces. It is a multi-functional and convertible unit that allows the user to customize their space in a way that maximizes their living area while opening up new possibilities for utilization.



"I have a less is more approach to all of my designs and creations," adds Lusardi, "As people pare down and live in smaller spaces, my designs are a natural fit for the small space/tiny-house movement. Our goal moving forward is to develop and create furniture that fits this minimalistic lifestyle."



The Green Point Concepts Index Wall Unit crowdfunding campaign is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/index-wall-unit-a-new-way-to-use-space#/



About Green Point Concepts

Green Point Concepts is a creative woodworking company concentrated and focused on developing and producing a full line of high-end functional furniture and caseworks. Our development process focuses a lot time understanding our end-markets while creating ground breaking designs and concepts. All of our designs are manufactured with responsibly harvested hardwoods and we continuously grow new ways to stay as sustainable as possible. All products are designed and manufactured by us at our shop and studio in Hillsborough, NJ.



For more information on Green Point Concepts please visit http://www.greenpointconcepts.com