The Intellexa Intelligence Alliance Expands with the Addition of New Members and the Enhancement of Its End-to-End Offering

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2019 --Intellexa, The Intelligence Alliance, announced today that Senpai Technologies, the developer of the premium OSINT solutions, has recently joined the alliance, to enhance Intellexa's portfolio and create a stronger and wider one-stop-shop for its joint customers.



In addition, Intellexa announced the formation of a new big-data-analytics unit providing InSight, an advanced analytics platform. InSight was designed for collecting, processing and analyzing cyber and field intelligence from various sources, and automatically creating actionable intelligence serving all the relevant teams in the customer's organization.



Intellexa is an alliance of intelligence system providers, offering an end-to-end, integrated solution for law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The alliance was founded earlier this year by Nexa Technologies, Advanced Systems, and WiSpear Systems. Since its foundation, additional selected intelligence solution providers have joined the alliance, enhancing the depth and breadth of its offering.



Senpai's flagship product is RogueEye, a strategic OSINT, and Virtual HUMINT system, enabling management of the entire open-source web intelligence process in a single solution. Designed with operational security in mind, the system supports all aspects of the OSINT process from covert Mass Collection and Automated Target Profiling to Advanced Analysis and Reporting. The system's Unique type of Avatar management platform enables secure and effective target engagement.



The new InSight analytics platform, developed by Intellexa's recently formed BDA Unit, was specifically designed to produce meaningful intelligence based on cyber intelligence content, fused with other data sources such as field intelligence meta-data. Using advanced analytics algorithms InSight identifies suspicious activity, highlights important events and analyzes suspects' relationships and communications. The system can also provide in-depth actionable intelligence in near-real-time to support field operations teams.



To completely encompass the intelligence collection, production, and analysis domains, Intellexa integrates several product lines into a complete solution:



Network Intelligence – a variety of remote intelligence collection and production solutions including the recently added SS7-based Geo-Location and Senpai's OSINT solution.



Field Intelligence product line – enabling traffic interception over WiFi and 2G/3G/4G.



Cyber Intelligence product line – infection and data extraction systems.



Data Fusion and Analytics systems – including InSight.



OverSight – enabling headquarters teams to monitor all intelligence collection and analysis activities, define global priorities and control resource allocation.



"We are excited to join the Intellexa alliance", said Omri Raiter, the CEO and CO-Founder of Senpai. "At the end of the day, what's important to our customers is their ability to produce meaningful intelligence quickly and effectively. By integrating RogueEye into Intellexa's wide portfolio, we are now much better positioned to enable that. By leveraging Intellexa's global reach we are going to offer the joint synergetic solution to customers worldwide."



"Our customers face two main challenges and our goal is to help them overcome both." Says Tal Dilian, Intellexa's CO-CEO. "The first challenge lies of course in data collection and we have invested quite a lot of effort in creating a wide range of premium field, cyber and network solutions to help our customers overcome it. The second challenge, which is equally important, is how to generate targeted intelligence out of the huge amounts of data that are collected by various systems and then make it accessible for the right teams within the relevant timeframe. InSight was designed to enable just that".



Intellexa Presented RogueEye, InSight and its entire end-to-end offering at the ISS World Europe conference that took place in Prague, the Czech Republic on the 29-30 of May 2019.