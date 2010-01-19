The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2010 -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (http://phatitude.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. efforts to promote multicultural literature and literacy.



"The redesign of theiaas.org and the launch of phatitude.org represents the first phase of the IAAS’s redevelopment. We are very pleased that SBWire supports non-profit organizations such as ours, and we believe their assistance will certainly help us spread the word about our cause" remarked Gabrielle David, Executive Director, The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS).



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



About The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc.

The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS) is a New York-based nonprofit organization founded in 2000 to foster understanding of and respect for cultural diversity through literature and media literacy. To reach the broadest audience possible, the IAAS collaborates with artists, scholars and community organizations to advance the art of writing as essential to a good education and to promote literary talent and achievement.



The IAAS's primary objective is to present a forum for artists and scholars to unite under one umbrella and create literary programming that develops and explores critical thinking about cultural assumptions, immigration, and diversity. Our goal is to enhance the field of multicultural education and broaden its impact on the world, inside the classroom and, just as importantly, outside the classroom. The IAAS sees multiculturalism directly connected to our work, our lives, the communities in which we live and to our emerging global society. Using literature as a conduit, we believe artists and scholars have the power to effect and implement change and ultimately create a viable "intercultural alliance."



Over the past ten years, the IAAS has built an enviable reputation for staging exciting and innovative literary programs that engage the public with issues and ideas from differing perspectives. The IAAS Board remains committed to introducing new and diverse literatures and multicultural literary resources into the public discourse with initiatives such as phati'tude Programs, 2Leaf Press and LitWiki.org.



