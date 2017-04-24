The iotty Light Switch Aims to Create a Revolution in the Lighting Industry

Bologna, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2017 --The iotty Light Switch is the latest innovation in the smart home industry. Designed with sleek styling and touchscreen functionality, this light switch is a versatile and stylish addition to any modern smart home. The system is compatible with both American and European configurations.



The switches are easy to install in place of traditional light switches so users can get up and running right away. The lights can be controlled using the switch's touch panel or through the associated mobile app. Users can download the app on any Android or iOS mobile device, making it easy to monitor energy usage and take control over their lighting from anywhere.



Using the app, homeowners can set their lights on a schedule in order to have more control over their energy consumption, helping to save money on electricity usage over time. The iotty lighting system can also automatically adjust itself at sunrise and sunset, making sure that users' homes are never without light when they need it most.



Users can also control their lights remotely using the app so they can turn off any lights that they forgot, even when they are away from home. Geolocation technology enables the system to turn on the lights when the user is on their way home, welcoming them back to their home with the lights already on.



All of the iotty Light Switches are backlit so there will be no more fumbling around in the dark trying to find light switches in the middle of the night. The backlight can be operated on a proximity basis so that it only illuminates when the user is nearby, or on a timer setting. Users can choose their preferred color for the backlighting to suit their decor and preferences.



To see all of the exciting features, check out the iotty Light Switch website.



To help complete the development of the iotty Light Switch, the product's creators will soon be launching a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to bring this awesome product to customers' doorsteps. The funds will go towards final testing of the product and the earliest production rounds. The creators of the iotty Light Switch welcome fans to contribute to the campaign to help bring this product to market. Visit the campaign page to make a contribution and receive a variety of thank you gifts at different donation levels.