The Jersey Peach Takes Center Stage at Ama Ristorante in Sea Bright, NJ

New Jersey has a long history of growing high quality peaches. During the 1600s, colonists imported European varieties and found they grew better in New Jersey’s coastal areas than in Europe. They were the first crop in New Jersey to be grown commercially. By the late 1600s there are reports that Jersey peaches by the wagonload were available in New York.



So why are New Jersey peaches so delicious? Because Jersey peaches are tree-ripened and become sweeter the longer they remain on the tree. Plus they reach local markets within only a day or two (at the most) of being picked, ensuring that lip-smacking juicy sweetness. This makes them much tastier than peaches shipped from California, Georgia or South Carolina, However, the longer the fruit stays on the tree the more fragile it becomes and cannot withstand long journeys.



Earlier this year, Keegan developed the White Peach Bellini Martini and is eager to feature the juicy Jersey goodness during the months of July and August. His White Peach Bellini Martini landed him a starring role in an international video produced and distributed by Purity® Vodka.



“It became clear to me that Beau was much more than your average bartender,” explained Gerard Jansse, Regional Sales Director for Purity® Vodka, a premium, hand crafted vodka made in Sweden that proudly claims that it is the most award-winning, ultra-premium vodka in the world. “Beau is an excellent ambassador for Purity. He is passionate about his craft, has excellent taste and is skilled at creating innovative cocktails. Like Purity’s distillers, he is willing to go the extra mile to make the absolute best cocktail and he is uncompromising when it comes to ingredients.”



Click here to see the video where Keegan explains what separates him from other mixologists. Keegan explains that he is a culinary student and a chef who views his fine ingredients like a palette. He has an uncompromising mission to use the best ingredients found and a chef’s approach to taste profiles and is willing to go to great lengths to source his ingredients.



If you would like Beau’s White Peach Bellini Martini, the recipe is below. Or, just stop in at Ama Ristorante any Tuesday through Sunday and have Beau and his staff make a Jersey peach cocktail for you. On Thursday nights specialty cocktails are $7 all night in the bar lounge, al fresco deck or main dining room of the restaurant, which has spectacular oceanfront and sunset river views.



White Peach Bellini Martini



2 oz. Purity® Vodka

½ oz. Peach Schnapps

1 ½ oz. White Jersey Peach Puree



Shake ingredients and serve in a Martini Glass. Top with Prosecco and layer in Grenadine. Place a White Peach slice on the rim of the martini glass.



White Peach Puree (16 oz.)

12 Jersey Peaches peeled and diced

4 oz. Orange Juice

4 oz. Simple Syrup

Puree ingredients together and double strain to puree consistency.



