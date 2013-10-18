Birmingham, West Midlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2013 --Diamond Dealer Direct LTD. is proud to announce that they have received sparkling reviews of 9.7 on TrustPilot which has boosted their reputation amongst diamond shoppers and confirms there #No1 status for customer service within the Birmingham Jewellery Quarter.



With over 91 glowing reviews, customers are sharing their experiences after having made a purchase at Diamond Dealer Direct. One reviewer stated that he “had tried around nine other places before Diamond Dealer Direct… and was expecting the same level of heavy sales technique and over-pricing.



I was very surprise with the exceptional level of personal attention received and did not feel



pressurised, I found exactly what I was looking for at a truly phenomenal price”.



The TrustPilot reviews reveal that customer after customer have been completely satisfied with the excellent service that they have received at this location. When customers discover the store, they become aware that they have arrived at a premier retailer with an array of genuine offers.



Diamond Dealer Direct continues to strive to provide the ultimate diamond buying experience for all of their customers. One of their commitments includes spending a substantial amount of time educating each customer carefully on the selection of items that are available for purchase. The quality of the diamond Jewellery sold at this location continues to amaze buyers who are flocking to this store in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham. All of the items sold in this store are competitively priced. Consumers often do their research and know that they're getting incredible value.



From the moment customers walk into the store they are greeted warmly by an associate who will assist them and answer any questions they may have about the items that they sell. If a customer needs a custom made ring Diamond Dealer Direct is happy to create a ring that is completely unique and bespoke to that customer.



Director Rajesh Vora Aka Raj, “The Diamond Doctor” has been delighted with the glowing reviews on TrustPilot averaging 9.7. He prides himself on having employees who are knowledgeable about the product that is sold in his store and staff that are service oriented.



About Diamond Dealer Direct Ltd.

Located in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham with its grass roots in the trade of loose certified diamonds and manufacturing. With humble beginnings as a diamond wholesaler, Diamond Dealer Direct continues to strive to supply stunning diamond engagement rings and diamond jewellery at their retail outlet. This extensive range of high quality certified diamond rings and jewellery is sold at competitive prices both at the store location in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham and online.



About Rajesh Vora Aka Raj “The Diamond Doctor”

Born in 1980, Raj spent his early years enjoying school life. He went on to King Edwards Five Ways Grammar School. He went on to study a degree in Biomedical Science at Birmingham Uni. After graduating with an honors degree, he took various courses in fitness, nutrition and sports injury rehabilitation. After getting married, Raj spent some time in the family diamond wholesale business and never left after realizing business was his calling. Raj identified a clear gap in the market, to provide an exclusive education to clients, whilst supplying high end diamond jewellery at wholesale prices. Raj is a pure scientist by trade and an entrepreneur my nature. It's no wonder he is known as “the Diamond Doctor”.