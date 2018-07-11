The Jolter 7008 Launch Takes a Global Spin with Chronographic Details Aries Gold Always Suits Up For

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2018 --Creating a name for themselves as the only premier watch brand made in Singapore, Aries Gold debuts its newest must-have. Set to outrun the competition globally with skeleton watches that take on the look of a car engine, the new Jolter 7008 product line brings accessible luxury to the fore. Noted as the perfect juxtaposition of industrial design and car racing, the intricacy of the watch dial pays homage to professional sports cars right down to the six o'clock mark. It's there that the automatic watches showcase a small mechanical steering wheel to tell the time and set the wearer "in motion."



With Japan quartz movement the Jolter 7008 stainless steel watches now race to consumers in four models that each retail for USD $279. With a 44mm stainless steel casing and a scratch-proof sapphire glass with an anti-reflective coating as a standard feature, the watches also are water resistant up to 10 ATM. Watchbands for the Jolter 7008 line come in stainless steel or a genuine handcrafted leather strap with leather sourced in the renowned leather city of Hessen, Germany.



Elijah Woo, CMO of H2 Hub Pte Ltd, said of the emerging watch brand, "Singapore is a melting pot where world-class designs are produced for all preferences from around the world. That was never more apparent most recently when our brand collaborated with the Foo Fighters and Aerosmith. Working with the international rock bands was a thrill right up our alley at Aries Gold."



All Aries Gold premium watches come with a lifetime international warranty. Free shipping is a standard service as well.



About H2 Hub Pte Ltd

H2 Hub Pte Ltd is the parent company of Aries Gold. Aries Gold is an international watch brand sold in 32 countries that include the USA, Australia, and Netherlands. The brand currently has three design offices that include a global office in Singapore and two design offices in Zurich and Vienna.



