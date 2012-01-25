The Josephine County Historical Society Partners With Online Fundraising Program ShopforMuseums.com

Grants Pass, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2012 --ShopforMuseums.com was developed by a former science museum director in Oregon, who recognized firsthand that adequate support for museum operations is the foundation upon which the future of any museum is built. In a time of ever increasing state and national budget cuts, museums are faced with raising larger amounts of money on their own.



Although major gifts are most often donated for capital projects or endowments, the fiscal health of museums and historical societies depends on contributions for general operating support. This type of support is often overlooked and we seldom see major social events organized to raise money for museum operations. Yet it is this operating support that keeps museums and historical society doors open. ShopforMuseums.com was developed to help raise undesignated funds that museums and historical societies can put towards their operating costs or where ever their need is greatest.



Consumers can shop with hundreds of national retail merchants and at no extra cost, have a percentage of each online purchase donated to an organization of the shopper’s choice. Examples of merchants include Overstock.com, Ebay, Lands’ End, Staples, USA Today, Office Depot, Chef’s Catalog, Sears, Hickory Farms and Amazon. Even major travel companies participate including Delta Airlines, Orbitz, Easy Click Travel and Enterprise Rent-a-Car.



Businesses can choose to contribute on-going support to a museum or historical society at no extra cost by ordering monthly office supplies, computers, cellular phones, furniture, corporate gifts and flowers, plus coordinating corporate travel through ShopforMuseums.com.



Participation is simple and secure. To designate a portion of an online purchase to The JOSEPHINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, shoppers simply go to http://www.ShopforMuseums.com and log in. Then choose to support The JOSEPHINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY. Shoppers click on the link of the store they would like to visit and go about their shopping. The percentage of each purchase gets tracked automatically as long as shopping begins each time at ShopforMuseums.com.



Museums and historical societies serve a vital role within our communities and country. Museums and historical societies serve as stewards of culture and heritage, as educators of adults and children, as teachers of multiculturalism, as preservers of natural places, and as gathering places within our communities.



Please support The JOSEPHINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY when you shop online by using ShopforMuseums.com.