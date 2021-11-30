Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2021 --When some drivers choose to buy auto insurance at the minimum limits allowed in PA in order to save money, they can end up with financial difficulties. A minor car injury claim can be over $10,000, so it's important to weigh adequate coverage against cost, and not search for auto insurance on price alone. It is a decision that is up to the driver or owner of a car, but if they were to talk to a claims specialist, a chiropractor, or other car injury specialist, these professionals would probably tell them the state minimum coverage requirement isn't always enough to cover the damages and extensive injuries that can result from a car accident.



So how can drivers make sure they have the right auto policy, one that strikes a balance between being affordable and providing the right coverage? One way is to find a great insurance agency that can do the search for auto insurance with them. Kelly Insurance Group has been helping local drivers with their auto insurance needs since 1984 in Phoenixville, PA, Limerick, PA, Royersford, PA, Skippack, PA, Collegeville, PA, Trappe, PA and surrounding areas. Kelly agents can help drivers find auto insurance that provides more coverage than they had initially been searching for, without spending much more than what they hoped.



Drivers are always in control of the auto insurance they decide to use. Still, the Kelly Insurance Group wants local drivers to be aware of options to have the protection they need after an accident. For a family, new car owner, or the primary wage earner in the home, having the right auto insurance to cover their car, medical bills and other benefits may be well worth the investment.



About Kelly Insurance Group

Kelly Insurance Group has been helping people in Collegeville PA, Limerick PA, Phoenixville PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, Trappe PA and surrounding areas with their auto, home and business insurance needs since 1984. They can answer your questions regarding coverages, exclusions and limits. As an independent agency, Kelly works with many carriers to provide options matching almost every budget. For more information, please visit www.kellyins.com.