The Key of G Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Athletic Shoes for Women

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --Mekina Gardner is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.LoveableWomenShoes.com. The website offers a broad range of women's athletic shoes including sneakers, cross training shoes, and running shoes. Gardner was inspired to start her website by her own love of exercise. She wanted to start a website where women could find comfortable and supportive athletic shoes that they could wear while exercising.



There are many excellent athletic shoes for women featured within the merchandise of LoveableWomenShoes.com. The website offers products including Nike Lunar shoes, Ryka sneakers for women, Reebok sneakers, Nike workout shoes, Timberland shoes for women, Ryka running shoes, and much more. In the future, Gardner would like to expand the website to offer additional items for fitness training. By expanding to all fitness products, she hopes to make her website a place where people can come to get all of the different items that they need to use during workouts.



Providing a good looking website that customers can navigate easily is very important to Gardner regarding LoveableWomenShoes.com. The website is decorated with bright pictures and an attractive background to make it appealing to the eye. The shop is broken into categories so that customers can find the athletic shoes that are made for specific uses without looking at all of the products on the website to find what they are looking for.



To complement the main website, Gardner is also launching a blog located at http://www.LoveableWomenShoesBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to the different shoes that are available. Gardner will be writing about fitness in general, how to choose the right shoes, the differences between different types of shoes, and how different brands may be better than others. The purpose of the blog is to provide additional information about these shoes so that customers are able to make better purchasing decisions.



About LoveableWomenShoes.com

LoveableWomenShoes.com, a division of The Key of G Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Mekina Gardner.



Mekina Gardner

http://www.LoveableWomenShoes.com

(872) 210-8229



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com