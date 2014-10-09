The Kleister Law Group, LLC Joins the USBA

Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2014 --The USBA today announced that The Kleister Law Group, LLC, a leading real estate and family law firm in the Hudson Valley area, has become an accredited USBA Member.



As of October 7th, 2014, USBA has successfully verified that The Kleister Law Group, maintains prompt resolution of consumer complaints and truthful marketing practices.



The Kleister Law Group is a diversified, full-service firm dedicated to providing their clients with the honesty and professionalism every client deserves. Kleister Law Group provides comprehensive and effective legal representation for a multitude of legal matters, including, but not limited to: real estate, family law, bankruptcy, DWI/DUI charges, personal injury, and landlord-tenant issues.



“We take steps to confirm that all members strictly abide by the Membership Standards,” said Ryan Miller, an account representative with the USBA, “since we realize the importance of protecting consumer trust.” In 2014, the USBA plans to continue to limit membership to only companies which are audited prior to membership. Every business undergoes a rigorous verification process prior being offered membership.



Recently, it has become significantly more common for customers to research a business's reputation on the internet as well as third party accreditations prior to using their services. The Kleister Law Group, LLC has continually maintained a largely positive reputation among consumer review sites, public records, the USBA, as well as organizations which advocate customer rights.



About The Kleister Law Group, LLC

Furthermore, The Kleister Law Group, LLC has recently been held in high regard with organizations that advocate the advancement of consumer protection and marketplace trust. The Kleister Law Group, LLC's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout New York.



