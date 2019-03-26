The Lambert Firm Welcomes Associate Attorney

New Orleans, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2019 --The Lambert Firm is pleased to welcome associate attorney Grant Wood to our New Orleans law firm! Wood's practice focuses on environmental, product liability, personal injury and general casualty litigation.



"Grant's been with us for a while now as a clerk and contract attorney," said Cayce Peterson, managing partner of The Lambert Firm. "His official addition to the firm is a direct result of how hard he works, his ability to relate and communicate with our clients, and his sharp, critical intellect. We're happy to have him and look forward to the vigorous representation he'll provide to our clients."



A Nashville native with family ties to New Orleans, Wood graduated from Tulane Law School in 2014 with a certificate in Civil Law. Before joining The Lambert Firm, he clerked for the Honorable Judge Paula A. Brown of the Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans.



Wood has practiced in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes and conducted oral argument and motion practice in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.



He is admitted to practice in all Louisiana State Courts and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana and is a proud member of the Louisiana Association for Justice, the New Orleans Bar Association, the Academy of New Orleans Trial Lawyers, and the Federal Bar Association.



About The Lambert Firm

