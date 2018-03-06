The Largest Global Scale Zotac Cup Masters Kicks off with a Massive $300,000 USD CS:GO Tournament

Irwindale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2018 --ZOTAC Technology, a global manufacturer of innovation, today announced that the ZOTAC CUP MASTERS CS:GO 2018 Tournament will soon kick off with a series of ZOTAC CUP online qualifiers and with Regional Live Final Qualifiers that ultimately lead to the ZOTAC CUP MASTERS Grand Finals in Hong Kong.



This is the third and largest ZOTAC CUP MASTERS global tournament yet, following the success of ZOTAC CUP MASTERS DOTA 2 and ZOTAC CUP MASTERS: STARCRAFT REMASTERED in 2017. Never have the stakes been so high that the ZOTAC CUP MASTERS CS:GO Grand Finals Tournament will boast a prize pool of $300,000 USD - the largest prize pool in the ZOTAC CUP MASTERS history.



From March to June 2018, the online qualifiers will take place throughout Asia, Europe and Americas via the ZOTAC CUP Online Tournament Platform, and only the best teams will advance to the Regional Qualifier Finals in Computex Taipei, Samsung Smart Arena Milano, Italy, and Southern California United States to battle it out for the $20,000 USD Regional Prize Pool and a Grand Finals slot at Hong Kong in August 2018, where one China Team and four invitational pro teams will join the fray for a total of 8 teams to heat things up.



Tournament Schedule

ONLINE QUALIFIERS March – June 2018

REGIONAL FINALS June – July 2018

GRAND FINALS August 2018



The Regional Final Qualifiers and the Grand Finals of ZOTAC CUP MASTERS CS:GO Tournament will be live streamed with a top talent cast and be widely available in multiple languages for many to watch the battlefield first hand on the ZOTAC CUP Twitch channel.



About ZOTAC Technology Limited

ZOTAC takes its name from the words "zone" and "tact". The two words aptly describe our technological strength and experience completed with our innovative and unique approach to the industry. Established in 2006, we believe in manufacturing quality PC related products including graphics cards, motherboards, mini-PCs and innovative accessories. Our dedication to rigorous standards and the relentless pursuit of excellence is the backbone to our success.