Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2016 --For singles who have a sexually transmitted disease (STD), meeting new people and dating can be an intimidating challenge. Not only can it be difficult to meet interesting and exciting people, but some prospective partners may not be accepting of a partner with herpes or another STD. Dating websites and applications dedicated to people with STDs offer a convenient and safe alternative for STD-positive singles to meet others and search for love.



Recent statistics from the world's largest and most popular STD dating website, PositiveSingles.com, shows that the number of active users from around the world using its site increased dramatically from 2015 to 2016, rising 78.5%. With 52.4% of its users using iPhones and 47.6% using Android devices, PostiveSingles.com members are highly active online and constantly connected.



A spokesperson for PositiveSingles.com cites one of the main contributors to the rapid rise in users at its site to the worldwide rollout and availability of its new mobile STD dating app earlier in 2016. With the addition of its new mobile app, members were given the convenience of using their phone to meet new people and find love anywhere on the go. Two key features of the app have been especially important and successful with the company's membership.



1. Pattern Lock, a privacy feature of the new dating app, allows users to specify what information to protect



2. The app's Spark feature provides a way to indicate an immediate interest in another member's profile. If the interest is shared between two members, the app immediately matches them



With over 1,150,000 registered members from around the globe, and more than 550,000 members with the herpes virus, the website boasts thousands of successful matches. PositiveSingles.com new app makes the process faster, more enjoyable, more convenient and safer.



Founded in 2002, PositiveSingles.com is the world's largest dating site for singles with any sexually transmitted disease. The site's vision is to provide a safe and supportive community where members can connect with others, find support and information, be uplifted, enjoy safely dating with a sexually transmitted disease, and discover love.



PositiveSingles.com takes personal privacy very seriously. Members are not required to submit any information they are not comfortable with and all personal information is private and anonymous until the member allows it to be shared.



For any single that is living with an STD and wants to get started with a more fulfilling, safe and interesting dating life, or search to find a true love, there is no better time than today to create an account at PositiveSingles.com. The website also offers a wealth of information and advice about herpes and other STDs, a supportive community of members, and topical blogs with useful information.



To learn more about PositiveSingles.com or join its worldwide community of welcoming members, please visit https://www.positivesingles.com.



The new PositiveSingles.com dating app can be downloaded at one of the following websites:



IOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/herpes-dating-std-support/id975465366?ls=1&mt=8



Official site of PositiveSingles: https://www.positivesingles.com/app



About PositiveSingles.com

PositiveSingles.com is the number one ranked online dating website for singles with herpes, HPV, HIV or any other STD. The site is dedicated to providing a positive community where members can discover love, support and hope. The company empowers people to enjoy STD dating in a safe and welcoming environment.