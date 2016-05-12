The Largest Swap Meet in San Diego Kobey's Swap Meet Summer Night Market

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Celebrate Thursdays, at Kobey's swap meet, this summer. Due to shopper demand Kobey's will be open Thursday nights from June 2nd –September 1st. The largest swap meet in San Diego, Kobey's features over 1000 sellers and vendors. Shoppers will find great bargains under the San Diego Sky. Stay out late with Kobey's, and beat the weekend rush.



Dates: Thursday June 2nd - September 1st



Location: 3500 Sports Arena Blvd (Valley View Casino Center Parking Lot)



Hours: 3pm - 8pm



Admission: $1.00 per Person



Vendor Rates: Spaces start at $20.00



About Kobey's Swap Meet

Kobey's Swap Meet is entering its 40th year in operation as a Local San Diego Family Owned & Operated Business. Kobey's was founded in 1976 by Monte Kobey at the Midway Drive-In with only 13 Sellers & 200 Shoppers. In 1980 he moved his operation to its current located at the San Diego Sports Arena (Valley View Casino Center) and it became an overnight success! Kobey's is open every Friday , Saturday & Sunday from 7am-3pm. Kobey's features over 1000 sellers a week & over 20,000 shoppers each weekend! That's more than 1 Million people a year! Kobey's strives to be a safe & family friendly environment! Today Kobey's Operations are overseen by Monte Kobey's Daughter, Kimberly Kobey Pretto, (President) along with her husband, Charles Pretto, (Executive VP) & their son, Anthony Pretto, (Operations Manager).



