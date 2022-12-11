The Latest COB LED Module from Refond Brings More Intelligent Lighting

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2022 --The COB LED module is perfect for many smart residential and commercial lighting users. Not only is it eco-friendly, but also energy efficient and easy to install. It is commonly used to illuminate LED letters and light boxes, as well as for holiday lighting, over-counter lighting, decorative lighting, accent lighting, etc. Because of increasing demand, more intelligent COB LED modules are being introduced. Recently, the innovative leader in LED lighting, Refond, launched the latest module COB called MCOB, which features a smaller volume, simplified structure, improved performance, and wider application.



The Aim of Releasing MCOB

Traditional flip-chip COB LED modules and CSP COB LED modules have many defects and drawbacks in terms of performance, lifespan, efficiency, heat dissipation, and even control. Refond knows the challenges traditional COB LED modules encounter, so it aims to develop a new COB module that solves the ongoing pain points. That's why it has introduced a new COB module, MCOB. MCOB comes out to fix those defects and offer better intelligent control and superior performance in light color transformation and efficiency. Last but not least, MCOB aims to significantly improve the overall quality level of COB applications.



Features and Advantages of MCOB

MCOB (Module COB) from Refond is designed with prefabricated light source devices on the substrate, forming a COB LED module that belongs to the L2 module. It is based on the MCSP product line, in accordance with intelligent lightning. MCSP1010 lamp bead features a small size of 1.0*1.0*0.65mm, satisfying the needs of a high-density and wider light angle with five lighting sides. It also boasts reliability, high optical and current density, and uniform and soft lighting effect.



Designed based on such a strong product, MCOB comes with many unique and attractive features to meet the various functional development and performance upgrading requirements. The module also takes into consideration the performance upgrading requirements. Here's what it can offer:

.Intelligent intensity adjustment

.Improved light efficiency

.Low failure rate

.Compact size to meet the requirements of wide application

.Good heat dissipation effect

.Equal spacing interleaving

.Wide lighting angle

.Uniform lighting effect



About Refond

Established in 2000, Refond is a reputed Opto-semiconductor and LED packaging solutions provider, offering a wide range of innovative products, including Mini/Micro LED, LED module lights, AI sensors, plant lighting, lighting systems for vehicles, general lighting, and more.



As the demand for intelligent lighting has significantly increased over the year, Refond is always dedicated to bringing the best solutions to meet stringent demands and improve people's life. With innovative products like the COB LED module MCSP1010, Refond always stays at the forefront of manufacturing intelligent lighting to bring new opportunities in the home, educational, and commercial lighting fields. In the future, they aim to deepen their integration of LED technology to focus on quality improvement and product performance to promote the development of intelligent lighting solutions that inspire.



