The Latest Issue of Transdiaspora Network's Newsletter Is Out Now!

With students out of school, many families heading out of town to escape the city heat, and a slow news cycle, the summer usually provides a chance to sit back and catch our breath. However, with a lingering economic crisis and dwindling health budgets, the fight against HIV/AIDS remains at a fever pitch. The most notable development came just last week with President Obama's announcement of the National HIV/AIDS strategy. The new strategy will focus on three main goals: reducing the number of new infections, increasing access to care and optimizing health outcomes for people living with HIV and AIDS, and reducing health-related disparities.



In his speech unveiling the plan to the public, the President emphasized that the federal government cannot accomplish these three goals alone. "Yes, government has to do its part," he said. "But our ability to combat HIV/AIDS doesn't rest on government alone. It requires companies to contribute funding and expertise to the fight. It requires us to use every source of information - from TV to film to the Internet - to promote AIDS awareness. It requires community leaders to embrace all - and not just some - who are affected by the disease. It requires each of us to act responsibly in our own lives, and it requires all of us to look inward - to ask not only how we can end this scourge, but also how we can root out the inequities and the attitudes on which this scourge thrives." It is with this knowledge in mind - that we need to look inward, dig deep, and harness all of our creativity, innovation, and resources to fight this disease - that Transdiaspora Network steadfastly continues its work empowering the next generation in the fight against HIV/AIDS. If you would like to make a donation to support our work, please go to http://www.transdiasporanetwork.org.



