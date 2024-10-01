Dayton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2024 --While property owners may see many different elements that they like from different properties around Carroll County, Clarksville, Ellicott City, Glenwood, Woodbine, Fulton, MD, and the surrounding areas, it is important that they have landscaping that suits their desires and needs. At Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc., they have been around for more than twenty years and have seen a lot, and there are always trends in the industry that can provide great options and points of discussion. While clients don't want to just adopt a landscape trend because it is trendy, they should leave space in your design plans for some alterations that can incorporate some popular trends while keeping it in the same style that they need for a property. Talk with them today to learn more about the latest trends that can be utilized to give any landscape a fresh look.



One of the trends that is coming back around in popularity is that of a Japanese-inspired zen garden area on a property. Simplicity in design along with natural features are hallmarks of this trend, along with an area for contemplation and relaxation. Flowing water of some kind is also a great addition to help focus concentration on the soothing sounds of nature. And while some may want to have their entire space transformed in this manner, many others add this as part of their whole design.



Other trends include working in vertical visual aspects, especially with the concept of 'living walls'. This trend has vertical planters and plants that naturally climb and can provide a large green space that ends up being both visually appealing along with being a space that can be cooler than other outdoor spaces. Whether it is tall trellises, wire arches that vines climb, or even larger structures that allow for natural coverings with vines and plants, these vertical options can really be a welcome addition.



It is important that no matter what a client wants for their landscaping the right materials still be used. They only use quality materials that are proven to last as long as someone owns a property. They also don't break ground until they have a completed design that the owners sign off on. It is important that things are done in the right order, and it makes no sense to start something when no one is sure of where various items will end up. They will also do a final walkthrough with clients to ensure that the vision matches their reality.



Seeing what the latest trends are in landscaping provides a good opportunity to see a variety of different ways to tackle certain aspects of outdoor landscaping. From landscaping that emphasizes flowers to having natural elements like rocks and trees, landscapers will incorporate the best materials with popular trends with a property.



